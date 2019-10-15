3-and-out with the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets
- The Falcons travel to Kasson-Mantorville Wednesday for a 7 p.m. Wednesday showdown against the KoMets.
- Faribault is coming off a 35-0 loss at Rochester John Marshall. The Falcons (1-6 overall, 1-3 district) are currently on a three-game skid.
- Kasson-Mantorville is coming off a 37-27 loss to Mankato West. The KoMets are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in district play.
When the Falcons have the ball
Two weeks ago against Mankato East, Faribault turned the ball over seven times. Last week against John Marshall, they trimmed that down to three. So hey, a step in the right direction, but one that still needs to keep coming down.
“We have to take care of the ball. We had more turnovers last week, but the wind played a big factor in that,” Faribault head coach Ned Louis said. “John Marshall was very physical, so we had our hands full there. We have to be able to run the ball first and foremost. Hopefully, we can come out with a big win.”
The Falcons are still looking to put together a complete game.
“It’s been tough, but we have a young group. We are gaining valuable experience for the years ahead,” Louis said. “We need to put together a full football game, which we haven’t been able to do yet. There’s no better time than right now to do that as we get set for the playoffs.”
When the KoMets have the ball
Behind center, senior quarterback Peyton Wilke leads the KoMets. Engineering a run-option offense, Wilke and tailback Cade Spreiter represent a dangerous duo out of the backfield. Wilke and Spreiter have combined for over 1,000 rushing yards, with Spreiter leading the way with nine rushing touchdowns.
“They run a run-option offense and they run it very well. We have to be disciplined defensively and execute our assignments,” said Louis. “We need everyone flying to the football.”
With an established offensive scheme that’s seen success this season, slowing the KoMets down won’t be easy.”
“It can be frustrating to play a team like this because they can run. We have to get them behind the chains getting them uncomfortable and out of rhythm.”
On the outside, Easton Knoll and Jakob Aarsvold pose as the biggest threats. Knoll has rushed for 292 yards and five touchdowns, as well.
Key to the game
For Faribault's greatest chance at an upset, they will have to contain the run-option of Wilke and Spreiter. Make them uncomfortable, then go from there.
Coach says
On the short week: “The preparation has been just fine. Getting their bodies healed in just three days of rest is challenging, however. I’m excited to see how they respond.” - Faribault head coach Ned Louis.