When Faribault faces Albert Lea Tuesday night to open the Section 1AAA playoffs, it won’t be the Tigers of old.
Albert Lea is in the midst of a resurgent season and one it hasn’t seen the likes of in five years. The Tigers are coached by Lantt Benavidez, who is in his first year of leading the program and he’s got his team playing at a level not seen recently.
Second-seeded Albert Lea hasn’t topped double-digit wins since the 2014-15 season when it finished with 12. The Tigers haven’t had a winning season since 2004-05 when they advanced to the state tournament by beating Faribault in the Section 1AAA title game. Ben Woodside, who became a standout player for North Dakota State University, led the Tigers that season in his senior year.
Albert Lea comes in as losers of three straight games but its last loss came against No. 10-ranked Austin 41-40 last Friday in Austin. The Tigers do own a 72-71 victory over the Packers back on Jan. 21 in Albert Lea.
Albert Lea swept the regular season meetings between Faribault, defeating the Falcons 72-48 Dec. 3 in Faribault in the second game of the season for both teams, and 65-55 Jan. 24 in Albert Lea.
The Tigers have three players who average double-digit points per game with Chay Guen leading the way with an 18.7 points per game average. Javarus Mucha Owens averages 15.9 points per game and has had 20-plus point games against Rochester John Marshall and Rochester Mayo. Koby Hendrickson is the team’s third-leading scorer with a 10.9 points per game average. Albert Lea features nine seniors on the roster.
Seventh-seeded Faribault comes into the Section 1AAA tournament as the seventh seed and a three-game losing streak. The Falcons (4-22) last won Feb. 18 against Mankato West 79-76 but competed well in their final regular season game against Big 9 champion Mankato East in a 79-53 loss.
John Palmer leads the team in scoring with an 18.3 points per game average and Abdimutalib Abdullahi is averaging 12.2 points per game. Faribault has five seniors on this year’s roster.
Across the section
Austin (21-5) received the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 seed Red Wing (3-23). Fourth-seeded Byron (15-11) faces fifth-seeded Kasson-Mantorville (11-15). Third-seeded Winona (12-14) places sixth-seeded Simley (13-13). The winner of the Albert Lea-Faribault game will face the winner of the Winona-Simley game Saturday at 7 p.m. at the highest seed.