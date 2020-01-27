The Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team was no match for Class 1A’s fifth-ranked WEM Buccaneers when the two teams met in Waterville on Saturday afternoon.
The Bucs exploded for 41 points in the first half alone while their defense held the Cards to just six points before halftime. The Cards fared a little better in the second half, but the final score of 64-20 was still very lopsided in favor of the Bucs.
WEM (17-1 overall, 9-0 Gopher Conference) held BA to just one field goal in the first half and only six baskets all game. On the flip side, the Bucs made 18 3-pointers and were also an impressive 16 of 20 at the free throw line.
“We came out and played extremely well in the first half on both ends of the floor,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “Defensively we were very active and made things difficult for them, and on offense I thought our ball movement was excellent and led to a lot of really good looks. That first half was about as complete a half as we have played all year long, and if we continue to do that, we will be tough to beat.”
Brielle Bartelt led WEM with 21 points and also became just the sixth girl in WEM history to score 1000 points in her high school career.
“I’m very proud of her and all the work she’s put in to get where she is,” said Kaus. “She came out in the first half and really shot the ball well and attacked the basket to get some easy looks.”
Ellie Ready also shot the ball well, finishing with 12 points thanks to four 3-pointers. Toryn Richards scored a dozen points of her own and also grabbed five rebounds, while Lindsay Condon scored five, Payten Polzin scored four, Kylie Pittmann tallied three, Rylee Pelant scored three, and Trista Hering and Emma Woratschka scored two apiece.
The Cardinals (5-13, 1-8 Gopher Conference) received most of their points from Mercedes Huerta, as she finished with 20. Kate Trump and Grace Ashely were the only other BA girls to score, finishing with two apiece.