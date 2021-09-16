Game: Faribault (2-0) at Stewartville (2-0), 7 p.m., Friday.
Last week: The Falcons dismantled Byron 32-14 on the road, while the Tigers dominated Albert Lea 56-0.
Last matchup: These two programs have not played since at least 2002, which is as far back as records go on minnesota-scores.net.
1. So far, Stewartville has yet to meet a defense capable of slowing it down this season. It started with a 47-20 victory against Mankato East in Week 1 and continued last week with a 56-0 drubbing of Albert Lea. Against Albert Lea, Stewartville racked up 524 yards of total offense — 339 of which came on the ground. That starts with dual-threat quarterback Eli Klavetter, who carried the ball 14 times for 163 yards. While Stewartville wasn’t quite as prolific offensively against Mankato East, it was still plenty effective, with Alex Wood and Owen Sikkink each scoring a pair of touchdowns. What helped inflate that point total in Week 1 was a long kickoff return for a touchdown by Sikkink, and an interception returned for a touchdown.
Either way, Faribault represents the best defense Stewartville will have faced this year. The Falcons smothered Albert Lea in a Week 1 50-12 win, with all 12 points coming in the second half after starters were a distant memory. Faribault impressed further last week against Byron, which scored seven of its points deep in the fourth quarter after the result was already decided. The Bears turned the ball over three times and managed 279 yards of total offense, although 182 of those came on the ground.
2. A dynamic rushing attack with multiple backs capable of scoring and a quarterback capable to keeping the ball and darting away from defenders. Just as that description applies to Stewartville, it also describes what’s made Faribault successful this year. Byron allowed more than 20 points only once last season, and that was against eventual Section 1-4A champions Kasson-Mantorville. Faribault gashed that defense for 435 total yards last week, with 269 of those coming on the ground.
Matthias Lenway acted as the workhorse with 20 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown, with quarterback Hunter Nelson adding 12 carries for 106 yards and two scores. Elijah Hammonds carried the ball only twice last week, but he’s also shown more than capable to picking up chunks of yardage when called upon. Faribault has also proven plenty dangerous through the air, especially with senior wide receiver AJ Worrall. Worrall has only caught four passes through the first two games, but he’s turned that into 107 yards and three touchdowns
The Tigers are an opportunistic defense. In addition to the interception return for a touchdown in Week 1, Stewartville also forced four turnovers last week against Albert Lea.
3. Stewartville is traditionally one of the stronger programs in Minnesota. That wasn’t the case last year, however, when the Tigers finished 2-4 before being moved up to Class AAAA and the Big Southeast District for the 2021 season. It wasn’t entirely clear whether the Big Southeast would be welcoming the team that finished the 2019 regular season undefeated and regularly challenged for section titles, or if 2020 was a harbinger of a downward trend.
While two games is likely too small of a sample size to make any sweeping conclusions — especially when one of those opponents is Albert Lea — it definitely appears that last season was more of an outlier.
4. A fully operational Stewartville also makes the race for the Big Southeast Blue Subdistrict title that much more intriguing. Entering the third week of the season, only three teams have survived without a loss — Kasson-Mantorville, Faribault and Stewartville. Assuming the KoMets take care of business this week against Mankato East, that leaves the winner of this week’s contest between the Falcons and Tigers as the presumptive challenger to disrupt the hierarchy of the subdistrict. Kasson-Mantorville is scheduled to host Faribault on Oct. 1, before turning around and traveling the Stewartville on Oct. 8.