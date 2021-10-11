In the grueling part of the season where training peaks and the taper is still a week of two away, the Faribault girls swimming and diving team still managed a total of 40 season-best times during a XX lost Thursday, Oct. 8 against Mankato West in Mankato.
Faribault coach Charlie Fuller credited the swims of Maiya Kolterman, Morgan Klumb, Maggie Lund and Isabella Dokkestul.
Kolterman finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle, and helped the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays to fifth-place finishes. Dokkestul was part of both those relays as well, while Klumb was on the 200 freestyle relay, helped the 200 medley relay to third place and finished fifth in 10 100 freestyle. Lund, meanwhile, helped the junior varsity 200 and 400 freestyle relays to third-place finishes.
Fuller also credited the performance of Lorelei Weston, who finished fourth in the diving competition.
Top-three individual finishes for the Falcons included Karly Flom in the 200 freestyle, and Bennett Wray-Raabolle in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Faribault next swims Tuesday night at Northfield, before taking part in the Section 1A True Team meet this weekend at Austin. The diving competition is Friday, with all the swimming set for Saturday.