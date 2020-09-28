Faribault took two matches to three sets Saturday against Winona but couldn’t find a match win in a 7-0 loss at Faribault High School.
Lindsay Rauenhorst went three sets against Winona’s Jaida Oudel, taking the first set 6-1 before falling 6-2, 6-4 in the next two.
“Lindsay took control of the match early on with consistent play and good ball placement,” Falcons head coach Jeff Anderson said. “She never looked back, winning 6-1. In the second set, her opponent slowed play down a bit and was hitting much more consistently, forcing Lindsay into a lot of long rallies. Lindsay did well to stay in these rallies but got caught over hitting a bit losing the second set 6-2.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Rylie Starkson and Sarah McColley battled against Winona’s Grace Buswell and Ari Jacobs. After dropping the first set 6-1, Starkson and McColley rallied to take the second set 6-2. But the Winhawks grabbed the third set 6-1 for the match win.
“They had much better ball placement in the second set and good court coverage to stay in the points,” Anderson said. “Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep their momentum going and struggled again in the third set.”
Nell Gibbs moved to No. 3 doubles for the match and teamed with Avery Han against Winona’s Brianna Styba and Velaina Kiesel. Gibbs and Han forced a second-set tiebreaker but fell 6-2, 7-6 (7).
“While it took them a bit to get settled in they were hitting smart shots and working to place the ball well,” Anderson said. “In the first set they played a bit more defensive, but turned that around in the second set and did well to control many of the points.”
Faribault’s Ashley Rost and Bailey Peterson dropped a close match at No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-4 to Winona’s Marissa McNally and Adele Jacobson.
In other singles matches, Winona’s Emma Heinert defeated Kylie Petricka 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Molly Heinert beat Stacie Petricka 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and Hailey Reuvers fell 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
The Falcons face Mankato West Tuesday in Mankato at 4:30 p.m.