In a section with five of the top 10 ranked teams in the state, any of a number teams could emerge as champions.
In the North subsection final Monday at Gustavus Adolphus College, No. 2 seeded New Ulm Cathedral (26-3 and ranked No. 6 in the state) defeated No. 1 seeded BOLD (27-2 and ranked No. 1 in the state) 86-68.
In the South subsection final Monday at Gustavus, No. 2 seeded Springfield (26-3 and ranked No. 7 in the state) defeated No. 1 seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (26-3 and ranked No. 5 in the state) 70-66.
That set up the section final match-up between Cathedral and Springfield at 6 p.m. Thursday at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The Buccaneers' only other losses this season were to Class A No. 2 ranked Henning 79-73 in triple overtime and Class AA No. 7 ranked Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72-70 on a last second shot.
Six teams in the section had 20 more more wins this season.
Although WEM's season ended sooner than expected, the Bucs put up a good fight against the highly aggressive Tigers.
"We did a lot of things well," WEM head coach Jeff Wagner said. "We shot the ball well. We got to the rim. We took care of the basketball for the most part. We forced some turnovers.
"But we didn't rebound well. We knew that was going to be the sticking point was defensive rebounding. The game is won or lost in the lane. They were very physical, and that was the story of the game."
Both teams shot mostly from long range in the first half.
"That's very typical of them," Wagner said. "They shoot 3-pointers early in the game, and then they get physical in the second half."
The Bucs matched the Tigers shot for shot in the first half.
"We're a very good 3-point shooting team," Wagner said. "As a team we're shooting over 40 percent from the arc."
Grant McBroom led WEM in scoring with 28 points, including seven 3-pointers.
Two other Bucs scored in double digits: Zach Sticken with 12 points, all on 3-pointers; and Dominik Paulson with 15 points, including three from downtown.
Also for WEM, Cole Kokoschke scored 8 points, and Nick LeMeiux made a 3-pointer.
The first half was a shootout, with the lead going back and forth. The Bucs took a 20-15 lead on a 3-pointer by McGroom with 11 minutes left. But the Tigers roared back to take a 38-31 lead with 2:40 left in the half. The Bucs cut the Tigers' lead to 42-39 at halftime on a put back by McGroom.
McGroom made the opening basket in the second half to reduce Springfield's lead to 42-41, and the Bucs increased their lead to 47-44 on back-to-back 3s by McGroom.
But the Tigers went on a 13-4 run to take a 57-51 lead with 9:20 to play.
The Bucs finished off the game on a 7-2 run but fell short 70-66.
The Bucs will lose seven seniors including four starters: forwards Androli, McBroom, Kokoschke and Matthew VanHoudt, plus sixth man, guard Zach Sticken. Only sophomore forward Domanik Paulson will return to the starting lineup.
Also graduating are senior forwards LeMeiux and Gabe Lemcke.
They're not only good basketball players but great kids, Wagner said of the seniors. "Everyone is a class act. They're the greatest group of kids I've ever coached. I'm very proud of them."