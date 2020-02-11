The Faribault boys basketball team played competitively in a non-conference game at Byron on Monday night, but the Bears led 30-24 at halftime and managed to stay a couple steps ahead of the Falcons throughout the second half, ultimately winning by a score of 65-57.
The Falcons made eight 3-pointers in the game, but their defense had no answer for Byron’s Jake Braaten, who paced the Bears with 24 points.
Evan Larson led Faribault with 13 points, followed by Abdimutalib Abdullahi and John Palmer with 12 each. Hunter Nelson also had a nice night with 10 points, while Devin Lockerby chipped in four and Aqbal Abdullahi and Alex Gardner each scored three.
The win was Byron’s third in a row and improved the Bears’ record to 13-9, while Faribault fell to 2-17 following its fourth straight loss.
The Falcons hosted Winona (10-10, 7-9 Big 9 Conference) on Tuesday and will play at Owatonna (11-9, 9-7 Big 9) on Friday.