The Faribault girls tennis team stacked the deck in doubles and came away with a couple match wins in a 5-2 overall loss Wednesday vs. Northfield.
Rain in the forecast held off for the Big 9 Conference matchup that was rained out Aug. 20.
Chau Truong and Kylie Petricka have predominately filled Faribault's top two singles spots, but they divided up to help the Falcons earn wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
Truong and Erica Johnsrud "dominated their match today," said Faribault coach Jeff Anderson. "They had great movement on the court and were aggressive at the net. They controlled the play for most of the match with an awesome mix of deep balls versus short well-placed drop shots or volleys."
Petricka and Abby Goodwin didn't let slow starts to sets keep them from winning in a sweep.
"Both Abby and Kylie were serving well and had aggressive net play," Anderson said. "After winning the first set 6-2, they had a three game slip before returning to the basics and placing the ball well and playing better percentage tennis. After a 0-3 game start they impressively came back winning six games in a row to win the second set 6-3."
Anderson noted No. 3 doubles team Kate Jasinski and Rylie Starkson, who teamed for the second match in a row, had court vision and strategy. A little too much power on returns allowed Northfield to rack up points, however, and win 6-3, 6-2.
Anderson liked what he saw out of his singles players who were tasked with tough matches.
"All were hitting solid ground strokes and were moving the ball well on the court. Unfortunately for too many of the points today the last ball over the net was in favor of Northfield."
Faribault's match Thursday at Albert Lea was postponed due to storms to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Northfield 5, Faribault 2
Singles — No. 1 Libby Brust (N) def. Serena David 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Athena Pitsavas (N) def. Rachel Bostwick 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Gabbi Grant (N) def. Hailey Reuvers 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 Caroline Ash (N) def. Bailey Peterson 6-1, 6-1
Doubles — No. 1 Erica Johnsrud/Chau Truong (F) def. Courtney Graff/Lynnette Ott 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 Abby Goodwin/Kylie Petricka (F) def. Leah Transburg/Maggie Huang 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 Celine Falcon-Geist/Marie Labenski (N) def. Kate Jasinski/Rylie Starkson 6-3, 6-2