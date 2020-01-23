The Faribault girls hockey team began a three-game road slate at Worthington on Thursday night with a game against the Trojans, and on Saturday they’ll be in Rochester for a conference game against the Rochester Mayo Spartans, with the puck set to drop at 7:30.
Recent results: The last couple of weeks haven’t gone the way the Falcons have hoped. Faribault lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, starting with a tough 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Rochester Lourdes Eagles on Jan. 10, and then it was unable to hang with Big 9 foe Owatonna on Monday in a 6-1 loss in Faribault.
While Faribault has struggled in its last two games, the losses came against quality opponents, and the Falcons still have an impressive 15-4 record on the season, including an 11-3 record against the rest of the Big 9.
Rochester Mayo has been much less fortunate, as the Spartans have won just one game in the last month: a 4-3 win at Rochester Century back on Jan. 4. Otherwise, the last month has been particularly rough for the Spartans; they lost back-to-back home games to Worthington and Albert Lea on Dec. 20 and 21, with the Trojans winning 7-2 while Albert Lea won 7-0.
The Spartans have struggled even more in their last three games, having lost to Onalaska (Wis.) by a score of 4-2 on Jan. 9, before being blasted by Owatonna 13-0 on Jan. 11 and falling to Red Wing 9-2 on Jan. 14.
Recent history: Saturday will be the first matchup between Faribault and Rochester Mayo this season, but the Falcons swept the Spartans in two games last year, first winning 3-1 in a late-December tournament in Austin and then routing the Spartans 9-1 in late January in Faribault.
1. Faribault holds a 40-5 scoring advantage over its opponents in the first period this season, and that’s one of the main reasons for the Falcons’ 15-4 record. Even in their last two losses, the Falcons only gave up a combined one goal in the first period. They match up favorably with the Spartans here, as Rochester Mayo has been outscored 28-14 in the first period. If the Spartans have any chance of upsetting the Falcons, they’ll likely need to find a way to limit Faribault in the game’s first 17 minutes.
2. Limiting the Faribault offense will be a big challenge for the Spartans, however. While it’s true that Rochester Lourdes and Owatonna were able to hold the Falcons to just one goal in their last two games, the Spartans don’t have the defensive numbers that the Eagles and Huskies do. Goalie Chloe Ruprecht has a save percentage just under 83%, and Mayo’s opponents have scored 58 goals against her this season.
3. The biggest difference between Faribault and Rochester Mayo involves offense. The Spartans have only one true threat, Devynn Priest, who’s averaging exactly one goal per game this season (17 goals in 17 games played). After that, offensive production for Mayo has been scarce, with Luella Bianco, Haley Handelman and Elizabeth Arendt having scored only four goals each. It’s a different story for Faribault, where four players have reached double digits in goals. Olivia Williamson has tallied 31 goals along with 23 assists, while Abigail Goodwin is up to 20 goals, Haley Lang is at 14, and Rylie Starkson has scored 10.