This was far from the varsity softball career Faribault's six seniors thought they were signing up for, but it's certainly been an eventful last two years.
The same can be said for Claire Boatman, who was tasked with taking over the softball program prior to a 2020 season that never got off the ground.
That six-player senior class has helped Boatman ease her transition into leading the Falcons. In a 2021 season that started with numerous safety protocols needing to be adhered to, remembering which player should serve as the outfield cut when the ball is hit to left field was a bit more difficult to handle than usual.
All throughout, though, Boatman credits those seniors — which were honored after Tuesday's 15-3 loss against Rochester Century in Faribault — with helping guide the team forward.
"They just have done everything I've asked of them," Boatman said. "They stepped into the roles that I've asked them to be in and I've had no complaints. They're giving 100% every day and making this a better program because of it."
For those six seniors — Kayla Kenow, Makenna Smith, Alli Velander, Kylie Petricka, Nadia Hullett and Jasmine Hemmer — the graduation into senior leadership roles wasn't a gradual one. As a result of a senior-heavy team in 2019 and the cancelled 2020 season, those six were also grappling with adjusting to varsity softball for the first themselves this spring.
Plus, the lack of many juniors and sophomores meant the senior class was required to bridge a sizable gulf between themselves and the freshmen and eighth graders that make up the bulk of the varsity and junior varsity rosters.
"They've been great leaders," Boatman said, "Whether that's with their talking or just being coachable and just taking them under their wings to show them the ropes of the high school, even if some of them aren't even there yet. Just giving them the confidence to be ready for it when it's their turn."
Those turns are already starting to arrive for the younger Falcons, who are helping to fuel a late-season surge. Even after Tuesday's six-inning loss, Faribault has won three of its last six games thanks to a run-rule victory against Austin on May 4 and a doubleheader sweep of Albert Lea on Saturday.
One of those losses was an 7-6 setback in eight innings at Red Wing on May 6, when the Falcons scored twice in the top of the seventh to force extra innings. That was a precursor to the opening game of the Albert Lea sweep, in which Faribault piled up four runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure the walk-off victory.
"After this past weekend I saw a shift in their confidence," Boatman said. "They just kind of believed in themselves and they wanted to do everything they could to win that game. There's always ups and downs to every sort of team, and today wasn't necessarily our day, but they're still a way more confident and driven team than they were at the start of the season."