High school sports will look different this fall.
At a meeting Tuesday of the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors, it was decided to partially proceed with a fall sports season, while also pushing back other portions of the season into the early spring.
Girls swimming and diving, boys and girls cross country, and girls tennis (all deemed low-risk activities for spreading COVID-19) will play in the fall. Boys and girls soccer (deemed medium-risk activities) will also take place in the fall.
Football (high-risk activity) and volleyball (medium-risk activity) will be pushed back to early spring of 2021. The seasons for both will start in mid-March and run through mid-May, with the start of the traditional spring sports slate being pushed back to mid-May.
The sports that are still being played in the fall will start on time, with practices scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
The MSHSL Board of Directors also implemented seasons that will be 20% shorter and that will contain 30% fewer competitions to limit chances of spreading COVID-19 from community to community.
For the sports that are happening in the fall, any scrimmages and invitationals will be cancelled. There will be a limit of three teams that can participate in a cross country event, and a limit of two teams that can participate in a tennis or swimming and diving event.
Soccer teams, meanwhile, will play one to two games a week against other local teams in their conferences or sections.
The fate of all postseason and state tournaments/championships will be determined at a later date.
A motion to move football to the spring was approved 13-5 after an initial motion to hold the season in the fall failed 12-6.
The spring season will be 12 weeks long and consisting of six games against local/conference opponents. Fans will be permitted at 25% capacity adhering to Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
Volleyball’s movement to the spring was not an expedited decision. An initial motion for a spring season failed when nine board members voted in favor and nine voted against.
A subsequent motion to hold the volleyball season in the fall failed 10-8, before a re-voting of the initial motion to hold the season in the spring passed 11-7.
The season will take place from mid-March to mid-May, with the same 20% reduction of season length and 30% decrease in competitions. No invitationals or scrimmages will be permitted.
The traditional spring sports season will be pushed back to starting in mid-May in 2021.
Due to Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, spectators will not be allowed at any indoor events in educational facilities. That means any competitions held in high school gyms or pools will be closed off to the fans, but limited spectators will be permitted at outdoor tennis, cross country and soccer events provided they follow social distancing restrictions.
Additionally, the status of fall sports is still dependent on the status of students attending class in person. If a county’s 14-day case rate rate is higher than 30 people per 1,000 residents, middle schools and high school are required to implement distance-only learning.
Under that scenario, all school activities will be required to be conducted virtually as well.
If a county’s 14-day case rate is less than 10 people per 1,000 residents, all school levels can implement in-person learning and conduct in-person activities, while if the 14-day case rate is between 10 to 30 people per 1,000 residents a hybrid learning model for high schools and middle schools is adopted. Under a hybrid learning model, activities can still be conducted in person.