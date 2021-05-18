The Buccaneers (13-3, 9-1 Gopher Conference) exacted revenge for their only conference loss of the season Monday afternoon in Waterville, where a strong pitching performance from Gloria Cortez shut down the visiting Panthers (13-2, 8-2).
Cortez allowed only one unearned run, three hits and one walk while striking out a pair of batters. WEM snagged an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, and after NRHEG tied the game with a run in the top of the third, WEM surged in front with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Seven different players accounted for the seven hits for the Buccaneers, who received a two-RBI double from Lindsay Condon. Ellie Ready also drove in a run, while Allison Rients added a double, and Ready, Autumn Taylor, Addyson Taylor and Jordan Green all scored one run each.
WEM next travels to play at Hayfield (8-6, 6-4) on Thursday afternoon.