Morristown continued its hot hitting Wednesday in an 8-1 win over Lake Crystal in Morristown.
The Morries (2-1, 2-1 13/60 League) produced 10 hits against the Lakers and got more good pitching, this time from Landon and Tate Harmon.
The Harmons combined to throw a two-hitter and allowed just one unearned run in the fourth inning. Landon Harmon threw the first four innings and he walked two, struck out four and allowed just one hit. Tate Harmon allowed one hit in five innings. He walked three and struck out seven.
Ben Lamont, Bryan Lamont, Brady VanDeins and Draven Spies all had two hits in the game for Morristown. The Morries also drew eight walks, took advantage of seven wild pitches and four errors by Lake Crystal.
Ben Lamont scored twice while Bryan Lamont drew two walks and scored a run. VanDeins went 2-for-5 with an RBI in the second inning. Kyle Green added a run in the fifth inning after a leadoff single. He moved to third after a wild pitch and passed ball, then scored on a ground out. Spies finished 2-for-3 with three runs.
Morristown jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings before Lake Crystal responded with a run in the top of the fourth.
The Morries continued to add to the lead the rest of the game with single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth innings.
Morristown will face Cleveland Sunday at 2 p.m. in Cleveland.