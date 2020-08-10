In a back-and-forth game, the Waterville Indians held off a strong comeback by the Le Sueur Braves, eliminating the latter in the Region 6C amateur baseball playoffs Sunday at William J. Grose Park.
The Indians, bolstered by three home runs, all with the wind over the left field fence, ended the Braves’ season 9-4.
The Braves also had some home run power, provided by catcher Jordan Kahlow, who finished 3-for-3 with a round tripper to left, a walk, two RBIs and two runs.
First baseman Ryan McPartland also had multiple hits for the Braves, going 2-for-4 with a double.
The rest of the Braves’ 11 hits were spread out amongst six players. Right fielder Jordan Carlson went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Designated hitter Mike May batted 1-for-5 with an RBI. Left fielder Tristan O’Brien also finished 1-for-5. Shortstop Nic Haller and second baseman/pitcher Tommy Gupton both went 1-for-4 with a double. Second baseman Tyler Pengilly batted 1 for 2 with a run scored.
The Braves took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Kahlow led off with a walk, went to second on a fielder’s choice and scored on a single to center by Carlson.
The Indians erupted for four runs in the bottom of the third on three hits, two walks and an error to take a 4-1 lead.
The Braves answered with a run in the fourth. Haller hit a two-out double to left center and came home on an RBI single to center by Kahlow.
Waterville went back up by three runs, 5-2, with a run in the bottom of the fourth on two hits.
Le Sueur added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to cut the lead to 5-4. In the fifth, Pengilly hit a two-out single to right, McPartland did the same to left, and May drove in Pengilly with a single to center. In the sixth, Kahlow homered to left.
Waterville finished off the scoring with two runs in the seventh on a two-run homer by Dalton Grose and three runs in the eighth on solo homers by Shane Sellner and Ben Boran.
Le Sueur starting pitcher Mitch Casperson lasted 3⅓ innings. He allowed two runs, both unearned, on three hits, one walk and two strikeouts in picking up the loss.
Gupton pitched the next four innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits, one walk and four strikeouts.
Brandon Culbert pitched the next 1⅓ innings for Le Sueur. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks.
Jordan Sinell pitched the last ⅓ of an inning, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks.
The Braves finish the season with a 6-9 record. The Indians improved to 9-4 and advance to play the Eagle Lake Expos at 7:30 p.m. Friday.