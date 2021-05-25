After the Buccaneers (5-12, 3-10 Gopher Conference) stormed back with three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-2 lead, the Rebels (10-6, 8-5) countered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth to win Monday afternoon in Wells.
United South Central grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first before Waterville-Elysian-Morristown tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth and USC grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Kolin Rients started for the Buccaneers and pitched the first 5 1/3 innings while striking out four batters. He was relieved in the sixth inning by Dylan Ahlman, who pitched the final 2/3 of an inning.
Kurtis Crosby finished with a pair of hits and an RBI for WEM, which finished with six hits and one error. USC tallied seven hits and two errors.
WEM closes the regular season Thursday afternoon with a trip to Hayfield (17-0, 12-0).