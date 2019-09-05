Weekend prep tournaments are beginning to get underway in full swing.
Faribault, Bethlehem Academy and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball are all getting plenty of reps in on the court this weekend in tournament action.
Weather permitting, Faribault soccer has games on Saturday as well as other local outdoor events praying the chance for rain holds off.
Here's a glimpse at what's on the schedule for the Faribault Daily News area this weekend. Football previews are running separately.
- Faribault cross country home meet, 3:30 p.m. Friday — The Falcons are hosting their 54th annual home meet at the Rice County Fairgrounds.
The schedule of events is: 'C' boys race at 3:30 p.m., 'C' girls 3:45, varsity boys 4, varsity girls 4:30, JV boys 5, JV girls 5:30 and awards at 6:15.
For varsity, medals go to top 20 individuals. The top team earns a trophy and second place a plaque.
Hassan Mead of Minneapolis South set the boys meet record in 2006 at 14:58.7. The girls 5K record is held by Tierney Wolfgram of Math & Science Academy set at 17:58.2 in 2017.
Albert Lea, Apple Valley, Bloomington Kennedy, Burnsville, Farmington, Heritage Christian Academy, Mankato East, Mankato West, Math & Science Academy, Minneapolis South, Northfield, Owatonna, Shakopee, Stillwater, Totino-Grace and Winona are scheduled to attend.
St. Paul Highland Park is not back to defend the boys title. Stillwater is the defending girls team champ. Both individual champions from 2018, including two-time boys champ Lloyd Young of Bloomington Kennedy, graduated.
- Faribault volleyball at Apple Valley tournament, Friday and Saturday — The Falcons return to a familiar tournament in the Aerie Challenge. Faribault opens up 5 p.m. Friday against host Apple Valley with a 7:30 p.m. match to follow against either Virginia or Mounds View. Apple Valley, which was 6-20 last year, is 1-1 with a win vs. Bloomington Kennedy and loss at Henry Sibley.
The tournament features 16 teams divided into four brackets played on Friday. On Saturday, each bracket winner plays in the championship bracket. Friday bracket runners up play in Saturday's consolation bracket, third place on Friday plays for ninth through 12th place and fourth place on Friday plays for 13th through 16th.
Faribault's third match will come against one of Park of Cottage Grove, Fillmore Central, Minneapolis South or Class AA No. 4 Concordia Academy. The championship and consolation bracket matches begin 10:45 a.m. Saturday and the other two brackets begin at 9:30 a.m. The tournament also includes Cretin-Derham Hall, Bloomington Kennedy, Centennial, A No. 7 Caledonia, Hastings, St. Francis, Patrick Henry and AA No. 1 Stewartville.
- Bethlehem Academy volleyball at Shakopee tournament, 9 a.m. Saturday — The Cardinals are up against top competition in this 12-team tournament at Shakopee High School. Teams are divided into four pools of three.
BA is in Pool 2 and will face Class AAA squads No. 5 East Ridge (1-1) at 9 a.m. and Forest Lake (1-2) at 10 a.m. First place pool finishers will play in the Gold bracket for first through fourth place, second place in Silver for fifth through eighth and third place in Bronze for ninth through 12th.
These matches begin 10 minutes after the completion of pool play.
ER beat Prior Lake 3-0 and lost in five sets at AAA No. 4 Lakeville North. FL swept Hill-Murray and lost 3-1 vs. AAA No. 6 Champlin Park and 3-0 vs. AA No. 2 North Branch.
The tournament is filled out by AAA No. 1 Eagan, Norwood Young America, Rochester Mayo, AAA RV Shakopee, Willmar, Mankato West, Chanhassen, AA No. 7 Southwest Christian and Minneapolis Southwest. BA is the only Class A squad present.
- Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball home tournament, 8:15 a.m. Saturday — The Bucs host their 41st annual tournament with seven teams present. It's a round-robin schedule with six matches each beginning on two courts at 8:15 a.m. at WEM High School. WEM is the defending tournament champion.
The Bucs start at 8:15 a.m. against Tri-City United (1-1) on the North court in round one. A twenty-five minute warm-up will be alotted before round two. Proceeding rounds will begin as soon as workers and officials are ready.
The Bucs play Section 2A South foe St. Clair (0-2) in round three on the South court, in round five against 2A South foe Minnesota Valley Lutheran (1-0) on North, in round seven against Grand Meadow (2-1) on North, in round eight vs. 2A South foe Cleveland (1-0) on North and round 11 vs. Nova Classical Academy (2-1) on North.
- Faribault boys soccer at New Ulm, 11:45 a.m. — The Falcons take on a Section 2A opponent in New Ulm. The Eagles were 2-1 prior to Thursday night's game at Worthington. This shapes up to be a good one after these two teams played to a 2-2 tie last year.
- Faribault girls soccer vs. New Ulm, noon — Like the boys, this is the Falcons' third game of the week. New Ulm (1-1-1) is in Faribault's Section 2A and came away with a 6-1 win in these two teams' meeting last year. Faribault seeks its second non-conference win of the season and its first on home turf.
- Faribault girls swim and dive at Lakeville Relays, 1 p.m. Saturday — This is one of the more fun dates on the calendar as this meet is a deviation from the norm. All events are relays, including diving. Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall and Rochester Mayo are scheduled to be in attendance at Kenwood Trail Middle School. Diving is 10 a.m. at McGuire Middle School.
- SSM U19 girls soccer at Rush, at North Shore United, noon Saturday and Sunday — The Shattuck-St. Mary's top girls soccer team, the under-19 squad, opens up on the road. It will play a pair of new opponents to the schedule from 2018-19. At noon Saturday it's at Middleton, Wisconsin, to play Rush Wisconsin Soccer Club. At noon Sunday it's at North Shore United in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. The Sabres will be lead this season by one of the country's top prep goalies, Nadia Cooper.
- HJGT Minneapolis Junior Open at Legacy Golf, Saturday and Sunday — The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour is hosting its Minneapolis Junior Open over the weekend at Legacy Golf. This is Shattuck-St. Mary's season-opening tournament, which will have tee times run from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Saturday for the tournament, which is open to members and non-members of the HJGT. Along with SSM players, members from Bethlehem Academy are in the field. The tournament features boys 11-13 and 14-18 divisions as well as girls 14-18.