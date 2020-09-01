On top of the obvious benefits of even playing this fall, 2020's truncated version of a girls tennis season offers an additional positive.
In traditional years, the Faribault girls tennis team might slog through four matches in a week, and then caravan off to an invitational on Saturday morning. At some point, love for the game is replaced for a desire to just finish the match and go home.
This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the Falcons are playing a Big 9 Conference-only schedule with a max of two matches a week.
"As long as the weather plays nice, Monday, Wednesday and Friday are practices and Tuesday, Thursday are matches," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "This is a great way to — you're pretty conditioned and set. Otherwise, there's weeks where we could have had four matches in a week and possibly an invite on the weekend or something like that, where you're just asking to burn these kids out. This is a nice pace in a sense."
Last week, the first of the season, the weather did not play nice, but Faribault merely played Thursday and Friday instead of the standard Tuesday and Thursday.
That still allowed for a set practice Monday, after two days off, before Tuesday's home match against Red Wing, which won 6-1 by virtue of claiming a trio of three-set matches. Now, after a practice day Wednesday, the Falcons will travel Thursday to play at Rochester John Marshall.
That allows Faribault a combination of rest and a chance for focused practice and improvement that might not be readily available in a normal season.
Senior Kylie Petricka can continue to build off the momentum of back-to-back wins at the No. 1 singles position, where she cruised to a 6-4, 6-0 victory Tuesday. Freshman Stacie Petricka (No. 2 singles), eighth grader Nell Gibbs (No. 4 singles), and the No. 1 doubles pair of seniors Rylie Starkson and Sarah McColley can all dissect what happened in their three-set losses and map out a potential victorious path if a similar situation arises later in the season.
"We had three matches that went to third set, and full third sets, not tiebreakers," Anderson said. "I think, again, a little endurance (was a problem). It looked like we had some slower legs out there, so I think that played a factor, also today. Once you lose the legs you start losing the ball, too."
Those practice dates will also start to hold greater importance in the next couple weeks, when the schedule hardens for the Falcons. Thursday's trip to Rochester John Marshall and next week's match against Owatonna both pit Faribault against a pair of teams that are typically cemented among the top four or five teams in the Big 9 Conference.
The results in those matches might not fully dictate how Faribault is improving, but witnessing those steps each day in practice can help reinforce those improvements.
"Now we have to just look at really improving and going after individual type things and not necessarily the whole team, just to get that improvement with the younger players," Anderson said.
That's why while this season's pace and schedule does contain positive changes, it's nowhere near perfect and Anderson hopes this doesn't become a normality.
Typically, the Falcons rely on those extraneous non-conference matchups as measuring sticks for how they are progressing. The additional practices help, but they're not perfect.
"We still want to play some other non-conference teams for us to get some more like teams that really can challenge us and help us improve," Anderson said. "Playing a Rochester Mayo and a Century, those aren't the teams. They're something to look to and strive to, but they're still out of reach to be attainable. When we play TCU early in the season, that's a great matchup. New Ulm, to a certain degree, is a great team (for us). Some of those where we can get some like teams is a great way for these guys to get better."