The WEM volleyball team started its Gopher Conference season with a sweep Thursday night against NRHEG, winning by scored of 25-16, 25-20, 30-28.
The Class AA No. 7 Buccaneers were led offensively by Riley Sammon with 13 kills to go with a solo block and three block assists, while Alex Huess added 11 kills.
Mikaya Schuster dished out 20 assists, while Claire Bohlen and Grace Baker each tallied 16 digs to go with Josie Volkmann's 13 digs. Baker also placed a pair of aces.
WEM next plays Saturday in its home invitational, starting pool play with an 8:30 a.m. match against St. Clair. Minnesota Valley Lutheran and Nova Classical Academy joins those two in Pool A, while Class A No. 8 Cleveland, Grand Meadow, Class 4A No. 8 Minnetonka and Tri-City United make up Pool B.