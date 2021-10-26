Team Pic 10.25.21

Pictured from left to right in the front row are Whitney Huberty, Anika Sterling, Amairani Rosas, Hailey Reuvers, Grace Brazil, Gabbie Temple and Beata Christianson. Pictured from left to right in the back row are Stacie Petricka, Olivia Bolster, Allison Norton, Lindsay Rauenhorst, Nell Gibbs, Kim Nguyen, Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez and Bella Anderson. Not pictured are Delia Denis and Isabella Pankonin. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Anderson)

The Faribault girls tennis team hosted its after season awards ceremony on Monday afternoon, with the program recognizing a variety of achievements throughout the season.

Hailey MVP 2021

Reuvers
Leah Most Improved 2021

Nowaczewski

The team was awarded the Class AA Silver Team Academy Award from the Minnesota High School Tennis Coaches Association, which is earned by posting a team GPA between 3.5 and 3.749.

Hailey Reuvers was named the team's Most Valuable Player "based on the criteria of effort, positive attitude, sportsmanship, commitment, leadership, going above and beyond and wins."

The team's Most Improved Player award was won by Leah Nowaczewski.

The Falcons also recognized Reuvers, Lindsay Rauenhorst and Amairani Rosas as this year's captains, and named Reuvers and Rauenhorst as captains for next season.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments