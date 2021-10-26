The Faribault girls tennis team hosted its after season awards ceremony on Monday afternoon, with the program recognizing a variety of achievements throughout the season.
The team was awarded the Class AA Silver Team Academy Award from the Minnesota High School Tennis Coaches Association, which is earned by posting a team GPA between 3.5 and 3.749.
Hailey Reuvers was named the team's Most Valuable Player "based on the criteria of effort, positive attitude, sportsmanship, commitment, leadership, going above and beyond and wins."
The team's Most Improved Player award was won by Leah Nowaczewski.
The Falcons also recognized Reuvers, Lindsay Rauenhorst and Amairani Rosas as this year's captains, and named Reuvers and Rauenhorst as captains for next season.