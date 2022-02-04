With four first-place finishes and numerous top-three finishes in Thursday night's 93-84 loss against Owatonna, the Faribault boys swimming and diving team showed it still possesses some speed even as it is in the beginning stages of its postseason taper.
The Falcons won both of the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays, with James Hoisington, Declan Chappius, Finn Larson and Elliot Daschner combining to win the 200 in 1 minute, 46.31 seconds.
To close the meet, Thatcher Simon, Larson, Caleb Sadergaski and Daschner teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay in 4:07.59.
Also winning for Faribault was Sadergaski with a time of 1:08.62 in the 100 backstroke and Chriztopher Ferris, who soared to first in the 1-meter diving competition.
Chriztopher was followed closely by his brother, Asher, in second place.
Also claiming second-place individual finishes for the Falcons were Simon (200 individual medley), Sadergaski (100 butterfly), Larson (100 freestyle), Daschner (500 freestyle) and Hoisington (100 breaststroke).
Following close behind with third-place individual finishes were Viggo Baum (200 freestyle and 500 freestyle), Hoisington (50 freestyle) and Carter Sietsema (100 backstroke).
The Falcons also celebrated their only senior, Sietsema, during the team's final home meet this season.
Faribault now prepares for the Big 9 Conference championships, which take place Friday, Feb. 11 at Northfield Middle School (diving) and Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Rochester Recreation Center (swimming).