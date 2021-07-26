Based on what happened elsewhere, the Faribault Lakers departed the weekend with a bye out of the Dakota-Rice-Scott League playoffs and directly into the Region 3C playoffs.
After Saturday's 6-4 loss at the St. Benedict Saints, however, Faribault's exact spot within those top five bye positions remains in flux. The St. Patrick Irish have clinched the DRS' top seed into the region playoffs.
With games Wednesday against Veseli and Sunday against Lonsdale, the Lakers can rise as high as the second seed and as low as the fifth, although those scenarios are relatively unlikely.
Faribault maintains a one-game advantage on fifth-place New Prague, with both teams having two games remaining and the Lakers possessing the advantage in the tiebreaker.
The more real threat in dropping a spot in the seeds is to the Montgomery Mallards, who are just a half-game back of Faribault with three league games remaining on its schedule. The Lakers also hold the tiebreaker advantage over the Mallards, although every loss by Faribault in the final week requires a corresponding loss by Montgomery in order to maintain its third-place spot.
In terms of catching second-place Union Hill, Faribault needs a bit of help. In addition to winning both their remaining league games this week, the Lakers also need the Bulldogs to lose their final league game Saturday afternoon against New Prague.
If that happens, Faribault and Union Hill finish tied for that second spot, with the Lakers holding the tiebreaker courtesy of the regular-season sweep of the Bulldogs.
St. Benedict 6, Faribault 4
After the Lakers fought back to tie the game 4-4 in the top of the seventh, the Saints quickly scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure the victory.
Faribault initially jumped in from 1-0 in the top of the third, but St. Benedict scored twice in each of the bottom of the third and bottom of the fourth and never trailed again.
Egan Bonde started for the Lakers and fired 6 1/3 innings while allowing six runs on eight hits, no walks and five strikeouts. Joey Grote handled the final 1 2/3 frames while striking out three batters and surrendering only one hit.
Nick Rost drove in Grote with an RBI single in the top of the third, while Dylan Valentyn led off the top of the seventh with a solo home run. Nate Rost later drove in Danny Pierce with an RBI double, while Grote also scored that inning on an error.
In the top of the ninth, the Lakers put runners on first and third, but they were unable to score a run.
DRS standings
St. Patrick, 17-4
Union Hill, 14-7
Faribault, 12-8
Montgomery, 11-8
New Prague, 11-9
St. Benedict, 10-12
Lonsdale, 9-11
Prior Lake, 9-11
Webster, 8-13
Veseli, 2-18
Shakopee, 2-18