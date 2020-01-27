When it comes to high school sports, winning a conference championship is always a special thing. But winning eight straight conference titles? That's an indicator of continued dominance.
The Faribault Emeralds dance team is one of those rare squads that can claim such elongated success. The Emeralds competed against their Big 9 Conference foes — Albert Lea, Austin, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo and Winona — in Rochester in the Big 9 Conference meet on Friday evening and stole the show, placing first in the jazz competition and first in the kick competition.
“The girls did such a great job,” Emeralds coach Lisa Dahl said. “They had so much energy and it was so fun to watch.”
After the competition was delayed six days to to inclement weather, the Emeralds were undeterred by the extra practice time.
They used the extra week to hone their skills, and their practice paid off on Friday as Madeline Casper, Maria Pierce, Alissa Battles and Makayla Keilen earned all-conference recognition, while Morgan Rist, Lauren Rindahl, Emma Paquette and Brynn Whitten received all-conference honorable mention.
If Friday’s win wasn’t impressive enough, the Emeralds came right back out for the New Prague invite on Saturday and took first place in both disciplines in the Class AA division.
“I actually think we did even better on Saturday,” Dahl said. “I was a little worried the girls would be really tired because we had a late night Friday night and then a very early morning on Saturday, but they actually seemed to have even more energy on Saturday than they did on Friday. They did really well on Saturday, coming in first in jazz and first in kick.
“I am so proud of the girls, because they worked really hard for this and they definitely deserve these accomplishments,” Dahl added. “Everything that they’ve been working on all season just came together this weekend as a whole. They looked so good in their costumes, and I really think they did Elvis proud.”
Saturday’s competition included teams from South St. Paul, Hutchinson, Albert Lea, New Ulm and Brooklyn Center.
The Emeralds will now have two weeks of practices ahead of the Section 1AA meet, which will be at noon Feb. 8 in Faribault. While they’re ecstatic about winning their last two competitions, they know there’s still a lot more work to be done.
“We’ll be working on cleaning things up a bit more and working on our stamina over the next two weeks before sections,” Dahl said. “We’re really happy with what we’ve accomplished so far, but we have another big test coming up at sections.”