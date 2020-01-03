The Falcons’ boys swimming and diving team picked up its first win of the season Thursday evening in Albert Lea. The boys hadn’t swum competitively since a Dec. 19 meet at Rochester Mayo, but some rest over winter break and some time to improve during practice allowed the Falcons to surge to victory against the Tigers.
The Falcons won the meet 74-65, with head coach Charlie Fuller saying it was a really solid meet for the team.
“We had some really solid performances, and our divers especially dove very well,” Fuller said. “We were just solid all the way through the whole meet.”
James Ohlemann scored a season-high 227 in the 1-meter diving competition, easily taking first place. Chriztopher Ferris showed improvement as well with a score of 133.05 to finish in second.
Faribault’s team of Caleb Sadergaski, Mitchell Hanson, Reilly Akemann and Calvin Gutzmann finished first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:01.19 and Will Tuma finished a close second in the 200 freestyle competition with a time of 1:59.45, just 0.96 behind Albert Lea’s William Taylor.
Tanner Longshore secured first place in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:29.20, and Akemann won the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.05, more than a full second ahead of Albert Lea’s Garrett Everett.
Tuma and Akemann finished first and second in the 100 freestyle with times of 53.53 and 54.35, respectively.
Faribault’s success in the earlier events allowed Fuller to approach the end of the meet a little differently.
“Albert Lea is kind of like us as they’re short on numbers, so we were able to actually exhibition during the last part of the meet because we had a little more depth than they did,” he explained. “Overall, I think it was a good meet for both teams, and it was fun to get back into the pool for a meet. It was good to see the guys back at it and know that they’re working on staying in shape, and hopefully we’ll keep advancing from here.”
The Falcons will host Rochester Century in their next meet on Thursday.