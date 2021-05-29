A lot of extra work this baseball season has been put in by the pitchers. The need to be on a mound continuing to practice or compete was felt this season as pitchers began working on their offspeed offerings.
A few area pitchers talked about how they’ve still added another pitch to their arsenal, but feel they still have work to do.
Faribault’s Hunter Nelson, and Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Trevor Steberg and Gavin Sommer each added a circle-change to their pitch mix. Concluding the regular season, each indicated there’s still plenty of work to do.
“Once I get more control of it, I’ll start using it more,” Nelson said of his circle-change, which he has been working for a few years to go along with his other two pitches. “I’m more confident with my fastball and curveball. Mixing that third pitch will be good.”
Sommer said he’s thrown two different curveballs. One is thrown with a wrist flick upon release while the other is thrown more traditionally with the wrist turned with his fingers pointing toward him. His circle-change came from his uncle, who he said threw quite often.
Steberg, who also adding the circle-change to his pitch mix, learned of it more recently.
“I got it from my pitching coach. He would always go to the Rochester batting cages, so I learned it there,” Steberg said.
To practice getting the grip correctly, he works on grabbing the ball out of the glove with the circle-change grip while playing catch with his brothers.
Like Nelson, Sommer and Steberg each said they still lack much control of the changeup. Perhaps that’s due to not being on the mound last spring.
John Palmer of Faribault has more unique pitch mix. He throws a fastball, a curveball and a knuckleball. Last summer, Palmer developed that 12-6 curveball while playing for Faribault’s team in a high school-aged league that replaced the cancelled American Legion season.
Playing around with grips, the motion and spin seemed to work for him. Palmer grips the curve with two fingers close to the seem where the seems are close together, almost a cutter-like grip and rotates the wrist to produce a looping curve.
The four area pitchers all had different experiences during the summer with how much they threw. Yet, nothing quite compares to just getting on the mound. They all feel they’ve gotten more mature and stronger physically but need that time on the mound to find what works and find some success.
Sommer said while playing in the fall for the Rochester Pines — a club baseball program — he had plenty of help from the pitching coaches. His work with the Pines gave him a boost coming into the season, at least with his curveballs.
“I’d say they’re both pretty effective,” Sommer said. “I haven’t had many people hit it. When my fastball is not on, I’ll throw more curveballs.”
Palmer said to be a pitcher any year, maybe more this year, “you have to be ready for your moment.”
Palmer and Nelson have been more than ready, they’ve been relied on. Combined the two have pitched 53 1/3 innings for the Falcons. Similarly, Sommer and Steberg have combined for 68 innings for the Knights.
Confidence was something mentioned by all four as something they are still working toward with how they pitch overall, and, more specifically, their offspeed pitches. The results haven’t always been what each wanted, but Palmer and Nelson combined have 76 strikeouts while Sommer and Steberg have 80 strikeouts.
Even though the strikeout rates are good, there is a feeling of a building year for each of the juniors. This year was about retooling, almost an extended spring training of sorts where they were able to finally see what works.
Having had this year to finally get on the mound and use their offspeed, each has noticed a difference in break and control as the year has gone on. It’s the repetition that was so dearly missed last year they’re finally getting that each has taken full advantage of this year. It mean more circle-changes coming in 2022.
“One of the reasons I like playing baseball is pitching,” Sommer said. “That’s what I’ve always done and what I like to do.”