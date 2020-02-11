The Faribault girls basketball team hosted Byron for a non-conference game Monday, and the Bears escaped town with a 64-63 victory after trailing 33-26 at halftime.
It was another game that came down to the wire for the Falcons. Faribault played with both speed and energy in the first half, but the Bears (11-13) mounted just enough of a rally down the stretch to spoil the evening.
Isabel Herda paced the Falcons with 18 points, followed by Maryn Hart with 15 and Kelsie Demars and Otaifo Esenabhalu with eight each. Zoe Fronk finished with seven points, Olivia Bauer scored four points, and Kylie Petricka chipped in three.
Faribault has now lost six games this season by single digits, but Monday’s one-point loss might be the hardest one to swallow.
The Falcons (1-20 overall, 1-16 Big 9 Conference) returned to Big 9 action with a road game at Winona (2-20, 2-16 Big 9) on Tuesday and are set to host Owatonna (6-14, 6-11 Big 9) on Friday. Faribault previously lost to Winona by just three points in a 53-50 defeat back on Jan. 2.