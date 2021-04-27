Faribault senior Ellie Hunt led the way Monday afternoon for the Falcons during a triangular at Faribault Golf and Country Club against Owatonna and Mankato West.
Hunt shot an 18-hole score of 113, while Tessa Bauer shot a 117, Payton Ross recorded a 121 and Emma Thibodeau rounded out the scoring positions with a 124.
That totaled up for a team score of 475. Owatonna and Mankato West tied for first with a 397, with Mankato West winning the tiebreaker since it's fifth-highest score was higher than Owatonna's.
Faribault next travels to The Bridges Golf Course in Winona on Thursday for the first day of the Big 9 Conference championships.