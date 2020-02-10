The Faribault girls hockey team advanced to Thursday's Section 1A championship game following a close 2-1 win over Austin on Saturday evening in Faribault.
Now, Faribault is set to face the section’s top seed, Rochester Lourdes, on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Owatonna, with a berth to the state tournament on the line. The Eagles blanked Albert Lea 3-0 in Saturday's other semifinal.
Faribault’s game against Austin was the third time the two teams played this season. The Falcons ended up sweeping the Packers, but Austin didn’t go down without a fight.
The Packers struck the first blow Saturday when Kate Holtz scored a power play goal with 10 seconds left in the first period, off assists from Jordyn McCormack and Samantha Krueger.
The Falcons tied the game 1-1 5:44 into the second period, when eighth-grade defender Grace McCoshen scored with assists from Isabelle Stephes and Olivia Williamson.
With four minutes remaining in the second period, the Falcons went ahead for good on a goal by Rylie Starkson, with assists from McCoshen and Williamson.
The Packers outshot the Falcons 11-9 in the second period but couldn’t score, as the Faribault defense turned in a dominant performance.
Goalie Mikayla Bohner finished with a .952 save percentage, blocking 20 of Austin’s 21 shots on goal, while the Faribault offense outshot Austin 41-21 throughout the game.
Austin goalie Shelby Davidson nearly matched Bohner’s performance by finishing with a .951 save percentage, but the Packers were unable to come up with a second goal to extend the game.
Austin finishes the season with an overall record of 12-13, while Faribault is now 19-5 and looking to pull off the upset against Rochester Lourdes (16-10), which is ranked No. 8 in Class A. The Falcons lost to the Eagles 4-0 on Jan. 10, and Rochester Lourdes also topped Faribault in last year's Section 1A final.