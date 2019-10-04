In its final game preparation before section action begins Tuesday, the Northfield girls soccer team raced out to an early lead Thursday night at Northfield High School and eventually eased to a 4-0 victory in the regular-season finale.
Freshman Ava Stanchina scored less than four minutes in, before senior Sophie Roback and senior Leah Kovach added goals within the first 15 minutes of the match. Stanchina then added a second tally in the second half.
Northfield had 19 total shots on goal, compared to just one for Faribault (3-12, 0-10)
With the loss, the Falcons dropped to 3-12 overall and 0-10 in the Big 9. The Raiders improved to 9-6-1, 7-3-1.
The Falcons now prepare for the Section 2A Tournament. They will likely play Tuesday, Oct. 8 on the road. As of noon Friday, Oct. 4, brackets have yet to be released.