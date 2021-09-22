The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team got stronger as the night went on in a 25-21, 25-16, 25-9 sweep of Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in Janesville.
Alex Heuss was extremely efficient offensively with 14 kills on only 19 total attempts with no hitting errors. She also added four digs and a pair of block assists. Claire Bohlen and Josie Volkmann also added seven kills apiece, while Alayna Atherton finished with five kills and Riley Sammon tallied four kills.
Mikaya Schuster directed that offense with 33 assists in addition to her two aces and 10 digs, while Bohlen and Rylee Pelant each finished with a pair of aces as well.
Defensively, Grace Baker tallied 21 digs, while Volkmann added 11 and Bohlen provided 10. Sammon, meanwhile, soared for three solo blocks and a pair of block assists, while Atherton added three block assists.
WEM next plays Thursday night at home before traveling to the Class A/AA Showcase on Friday and Saturday at the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville.