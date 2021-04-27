After winning their first three games of the season, the Buccaneers have now lost three in a row after Monday's defeat in New Richland.
Addyson Taylor fired all six innings for WEM (3-3, 3-1 Gopher Conference) and allowed six runs off six hits and three walks. Sophie Stork also hurled a compete game for NRHEG (6-0, 5-0), and allowed five runs (three earned) off nine hits and five walks.
Emma Woratschka collected three hits and a pair of RBIs, while Ellie Ready and Brielle Bartelt both finished with a pair of hits. Bartelt and Autumn Taylor each doubled.
After WEM scored first with a run in the top of the third, NRHEG responded with three runs in the bottom of the third before WEM added a pair in the top of the fourth to tie it 3-3.
Then, the Panthers scored three times in the bottom of the fifth to re-take the lead. The Buccaneers responded with two runs in the top of the sixth, but were unable to produce the tying run.
WEM next plays Thursday afternoon at United South Central (0-4, 0-4).