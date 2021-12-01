Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
COACHES
Head coach: Jake Wieme, 4th year
Assistant coaches: Tracy Erlandson, 4th year
ROSTER
Julia Dahl, senior, G
Stella Rechtzigel, senior, C
Tess Erlandson, junior, G
Naveah Greseth, junior, F
Julia Patterson, junior, F/C
Josi Quam, junior, G/F
Josie Flom, sophomore, F
Ivette Mendoza, sophomore, F/C
Norah Rechtzigel, sophomore, C
Rachel Ryan, sophomore, G
Carmen Nerison, freshman, G
KEY PLAYERS
We are returning four of our five starters and eight of nine rotation players from last year.
Tess Erlandson — Leading scorer for us last year. Her as well as Josi Quam and Julia Dahl will be asked to manage the game and take care of the ball. Stella Rechtzigel was our second leading scorer and leading rebounder. Good post for us.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Rachel Ryan is a great defender. Josie Flom is a good shooter, hopefully adding another scoring weapon and Ivette Mendoza.
2020-21 RECAP
3-16 last year, 2-11 in the Hiawatha Valley League. Moving to the Gopher Conference this year
2021-22 OUTLOOK
Hoping to improve on last season’s record with the experience coming back. Above .500, top half of the section.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Nov. 30 — Pine Island at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3 — Randolph at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 — NRHEG at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Bethlehem Academy at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28-Wednesday, Dec. 29 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Hayfield Tournament
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Kingsland, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 — Hayfield at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21 — Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24 — Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31 — Blooming Prairie at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4 — Maple River at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Friday. Feb. 11 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14 — Schaeffer Academy at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17 — Southland at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18 — Triton at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19 — Gopher Conference Championship, TBD