The Faribault girls swim and dive time had its hands full Thursday at Rochester Mayo.
The host Spartans came away with the 93-76 victory over the Falcons.
"They’re one of the top three schools in the Big 9," said Faribault coach Charlie Fuller. "They’ve got 60-some girls on their roster. It was a nice, fun meet, though."
Some Faribault members noted Mayo's pool was cooler than what they're used to, but the Falcons were able to heat up for multiple event wins.
Verity Wray-Raabolle took a break from her usual 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly to win the 50 freestyle at 26.27 seconds. The junior also won the 100 backstroke with a season best time of 1:02.42.
Junior Abby Larson won both her individual events. She swam the 200 freestyle in 1:57.76 and the 100 freestyle at 54.97.
"The other girls swam well, too. We had some very nice swims," Fuller said. "Kayla Kenow had a good relay split. I think it might be at least a season best, if not a lifetime best. Then she came back and had a good breaststroke.
"All the other girls did pretty good, too. Ava Nelson had some good swims today. Again, if they weren’t best times, they were darn close to it."
The Falcons remain winless in their dual schedule, though that's more due to a lack of depth versus poor results by those in the pool.
Fuller continues to note his team is at or exceeding where it was at this point in 2018 and where it should be approaching the midway point of the varsity season.
There's still time for more rigorous training before the late-season taper.
"The girls are swimming fast. Hopefully we can just keep it going. We have just one meet this week, one meet next week and the week after we’ve got two meets," Fuller said. "I’m getting the opportunity to give them more training yardage, which is probably tiring them out a little bit more. But that’s OK. That’s OK. We don’t worry about these meets, it’s what we can do at the end of the season. If we get a little bit more conditioning on them, that’s all the more better."
This was the Falcons' third competition in the last week. They now have a week to prepare for the next Big 9 dual 6 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea.