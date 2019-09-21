Bethlehem Academy couldn't have asked for a better start defensively Friday, but a potent Medford offense eventually left the Cardinals without a paddle.
A scoreless game through one quarter turned one-sided as the visiting Medford Tigers (3-1) retained the Battle for the Paddle rivalry trophy for the second year after a 35-12 win in Faribault.
"We got off to a great start," said BA coach Jim Beckmann, referencing two straight three-and-outs for his defense to start the game. "We wish we could have bottled that up. But their guys eventually got going."
Shifty running back Jerone Chavis was hard to stop for Medford. He carried 28 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns on a variety of plays putting him in motion or in the backfield.
Making it tough to key in on Chavis was quarterback Willie VonRuden. He gained 63 ground yards on 15 carries and used a variety of read-option plays.
BA limited him to 5 of 13 passing for 102 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Tigers never trailed in the game and could lean on the run game that produced six yards a rush.
Neither team entered the red zone in the first quarter and BA went without a first down. Medford didn't move the chains until past the midway point of the quarter.
The Tigers inched forward in the field position battle and were able to start a drive at the BA 45 to close the first frame on a warm, sunny night for football.
In the second quarter, Chavis gained 15 yards and later VonRuden picked up a third-and-9 with his legs to get to the BA 19.
Chavis shrugged off tacklers on his way to the end zone the next play on a rush to the right side.
Jerone Chavis breaks tackles for an 18 yard TD. 7-0 Medford, 10:35 2Q @OPPJonW pic.twitter.com/Aff5e8LCFI— Mike Randleman (@FDNmike) September 21, 2019
BA sputtered its next time with the ball and ceded another touchdown to Chavis, this time from 4 yards out. It capped a seven-play, 62-yard drive. VonRuden hit Josiah Hedensten for 29 yards on the drive.
The Cardinals picked up their first first down in style with a 50-yard rush by Josh Oathoudt to reach the Medford 15.
Facing a third-and-6, an illegal formation penalty pushed BA back five yards and a fumble on a bad snap led to fourth-and-12 from the 17.
Jandro scrambled to his left and was stopped two yards short of a pivotal first down.
Nice scramble by Jack Jandro but he’s stopped short of the sticks on 4th&12. Medford takes over at its 7, just over 3 minutes in the half pic.twitter.com/pTx3iPcfeR— Mike Randleman (@FDNmike) September 21, 2019
The Tigers went three-and-out and BA had another crack before halftime, only to get stopped at the Medford 30.
The Cardinals opened the second half even stronger than the first. On the fifth play of the drive on third-and-12, Jandro connected with Lucas Linnemann for a 51-yard touchdown pass. A two-point pass attempt was no good to make it 14-6 with 9:39 left in the third quarter.
Medford had a response. The Tigers rushed the ball nine times in a row for 63 yards before VonRuden passed to Devon Federly for a five-yard score. Jacob Andrews made the extra point and was 5-for-5 on the night.
BA got its power game going on the next drive, rushing 10 straight times (six Oathoudt, two Jandro, one Brady Strodtman) for 43 yards before needing to throw on fourth-and-16 from the Medford 19. A pass just missed Linnemann's hands to move the chains.
Medford's next drive carried into the fourth quarter and ended in a game-sealing touchdown. On third-and-7, VonRuden found Kael Hermanstorfer for a 38-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-6.
Oathoudt's 35-yard return to the BA 47 gave the Cardinals good field position, which they cashed in with 4:36 left on a Brady Strodtman 15-yard run up the middle. The two-point pass was no good.
Josh Oathoudt 17 yard rush brings BA to the 10 pic.twitter.com/8kBTbrWnm1— Mike Randleman (@FDNmike) September 21, 2019
Brady Strodtman cashes it in for a TD to bring BA within 28-12, 4:36 pic.twitter.com/BaSM3GXSUa— Mike Randleman (@FDNmike) September 21, 2019
The ensuing short pooch/onside kick was recovered by Medford at its 30. Chavis took the first play from scrimmage 70 yards to the house for the cherry on top.
Friday was a Tackle Cancer game at Bruce Smith Field with funds raised for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. Pink "BA Football-Tackle Cancer" wristbands were sold during the week. Special logo footballs were used by BA in the game. A halftime mini field goal kicking contest was held to win one of the game balls with kicks at $5 per try. The Maui Wowi smoothie stand donated proceeds and Fareway donated special "Tackle Cancer" decorated cookies.
BA players wore pink socks and other pink accessories. Both student sections were well represented and came out in matching pink themes.
The Medford co-ed cross country team ran a relay with the paddle trophy, culminating with all members running onto the track to deliver the paddle prior to kick-off.
If playing in honor of family or friends battling cancer wasn't enough to help BA keep perspective on a rivalry loss, Beckmann also reminded his team what it can still accomplish.
Those goals might not exist if they played football across the southern state border.
"It's not like where I grew up in Iowa where you have to win your conference or have a certain record. Everyone (in Minnesota) makes the playoffs," Beckmann said. "And that's what I reminded them. We can improve a lot over these next four weeks."
BA is at Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-2) 7 p.m. Friday. The Knights are coming off a 32-21 loss at Randolph (4-0).
Medford 35, Bethlehem Academy 12
M — 0 14 7 14
B — 0 0 6 6
BA offensive statistics — Passing: Jack Jandro 7-18, 103 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT … Rushing: Josh Oathoudt 19-125; Brady Strodtman 5-24, TD; Jandro 8-18; Team 1-0; Lucas Linnemann 2(-2) … Receiving: Linemann 2-57, TD; Oathoudt 2-16; Strodtman 1-15; Spencer Ell 1-14; Charlie King 1-1
BA defensive statistics — Tackles: Strodtman 10.5; Jandro 8; Riley Kangas 7; Elliot Smith; 5.5; Aiden Tobin 5; Oathoudt 4; Ben Cohen 3.5; Jack Ernste 2.5; Andrew Donahue, Linnemann 1; Ell, King .5 … Tackles for loss: Jandro, Cohen 1.5; Strodtman, Ernste 1 … Interceptions: Strodtman 1
BA special teams — Punting: Ell 4-155 … Punt returns: Tobin 4-17 … Kickoff returns: Tobin 3-56, Oathoudt 1-35; Strodtman 2-30
Team statistics — Total offense: M 388, B 268 … Total plays: M 61, B 53 … Passing: B 103 (7-18), M 102 (5-13) … Rushing: M 48-286, B 35-165 … Time of possession: M 25:30, B 22:15 … First downs: M 23, B 12 … Turnovers: M 1, B 1 … Third down rate: M 6-13, B 5-15 … Fourth down: M 2-2, B 1-4 … Penalties: M 7-55, B 5-45
Medford offensive statistics — Passing: Willie VonRuden 5-13, 102 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT … Rushing: Jerone Chavis 28-211, 3 TD; VonRuden 15-63; Josiah Hedensten 4-11; Jack Paulson 1-1