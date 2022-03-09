A particular stretch of Faribault’s Section 1AAA quarterfinal stood out Tuesday.
The No. 7 seed Falcons would have loved to be leading in a do-or-die road game, make no mistake. However, a mere six-point deficit courtesy of stingy defense wasn’t the worst scenario to be in against Hiawatha Valley League champion and state tournament contender, No. 2 Stewartville midway through the first half.
The Tigers lead the section in scoring at 63.9 points per game entering the night and used their athleticism to break loose for the occasional layup or even tip slam dunk. In the half court, though, the Falcons were in the passing lanes forcing turnovers and long possessions.
Stewartville (20-7) also looked like it was going to be without 6-foot-8 senior center Miles Hettinger, who had to depart less than four minutes into the contest due to an apparent ankle injury. He returned midway through the half.
More importantly, Faribault (3-23) couldn’t get a bucket when it needed it in the worst way.
“There was a stretch for a few minutes there when it was 16-10,” Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said. “Got some good looks. If we could’ve converted a few of those, it would have helped, obviously. We got a number of stops in that stretch, but we couldn’t capitalize on the offensive end.”
Several shots rimmed out that looked good off the hand. Second-chance points were hard to come by for Faribault, which struggled to prevent them on the other end.
With a full home crowd at its back and its 20th win of the season on the line, the Tigers clicked into a higher gear. They got hot from the 3-point line to quickly race to a 19-point halftime lead and a 65-34 win.
Stewartville also boasts the section’s top scoring defense, which dipped from 50.0 into the 40s after Tuesday.
The Tigers’ length and versatility cut off driving lanes and forced the Falcons into shots from beyond the arc, of which they made just three. Stewartville sophomore guard Jason Shindelar had four by himself as part of six for the team.
Senior center Devin Lockerby scored four quick points in the game en route to lead Faribault with 12 points. Senior guard Jordan Klecker followed with eight points, junior forward Ian Ehlers added five, senior guard Hunter Nelson had four, freshman Brady Schultz three and sophomore Carson Kreager two.
Stewartville was led by 14 points by 6-foot-3 sophomore guard Henry Tschetter, the younger brother of current Michigan Wolverine and 2021 Stewartville grad, Will Tschetter.
Next among the Tigers’ scoring leaders were Shindelar with 12 points, Hettinger with eight, and sophomore guard Ayden Helder and senior guard/forward Eli Klavetter with seven.
Stewartville is ranked No. 18 in Class AAA by Minnesota Basketball News and No. 27 in the class in the QRF rankings. It advances to the section semifinal to host another Big 9 foe, No. 3 Winona, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Faribault dropped its 11th game in a row, with all but Tuesday’s game coming against the Big 9. Half of the first 10 of the streak were to Class AAAA competition.
Five of the 10 also came by 12 points or fewer. In a round-robin conference schedule against a deep and talented Big 9 boasting three top-10 AAA squads, Faribault played its opponent closer or won by more in the second meeting seven out of 11 times.
“Our guys played hard. I’m really proud of the effort that they consistently give. They improved a ton throughout the year,” Hildebrandt said. “Even if the results don’t show that, we know all the work, the effort, the hours and the dedication that went into having a much more successful, in terms of competitiveness, second trip around the Big 9 compared to the first trip. I’m just really proud of our guys.”
That type of togetherness hoped to factor into pulling off an upset in “The Jungle”.
“We love to be together. It’s hard that it comes to an end,” Hildebrandt said. “It’s abrupt. It’s final. You never think going into a game that at the end of this game our season’s going to be over. You just don’t think that way. It’s always abrupt. It hits you in the face.”