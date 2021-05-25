JJ Malecha and the Cardinal defense were both stellar Monday afternoon in Medford, where the Tigers were just one notch better to claim a one-run victory.
Medford (10-7) scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the first.
Malecha pitched all six innings for Bethlehem Academy (1-12) while allowing five hits and three walks, in addition to striking out seven batters. AJ Vandereide opposed him for Medford and allowed just two hits, no walks and struck out 15 batters. Vandereide also drove in the game's only run with an RBI single.
Lucas Linnemann and Bo Dienst both singled for Bethlehem Academy's two hits. Linnemann stole second base in the first inning but was stranded, while Dienst did the same in the third and was stranded.
Defensively, Linemann made a standout play at shortstop in the third inning, when he fielded a ground ball, faked a throw to first base and tagged out a runner trying to advance from second. The third inning ended one batter later when Hudson Dillon fired a throw from right field to third base to nab a runner trying to advance to third on a single.
Dienst also caught a runner trying to steal second in the first inning.
Bethlehem Academy closes the regular season Thursday with a doubleheader at Maple River (11-5).