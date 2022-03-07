Five wrestlers from Faribault competed at the Class AAA individual state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
In addition to sophomore JT Hausen's third-place finish in the 120-pound weight class, freshman Bo Bokman competed at 126, sophomore Isaac Yetzer competed at 145, senior Aiden Tobin competed at 152 and junior Gabe Shatskikh competed at 220.
Bokman, Yetzer and Shatskikh all lost their first-round matches, while Yetzer and Shatskikh weren't awarded the opportunity for a wrestleback since their first-round opponents lost in the championship quarterfinals. Bokman did have an opportunity for a wrestleback, but he lost 5-2 against South St. Paul's Spencer Johnson.
Tobin, meanwhile, won his first-round match 6-4 against Stillwater's Keaton Urbanski. In the championship quarterfinal, Tobin lost by fall against Forest Lake's Daniel VanAcker, who went on to win the 152-pound state title.
In the wrestleback round, Tobin lost 10-2 against Osseo's John Lundstrom.
Listed below are the full results for all five Faribault wrestlers:
120AAA
Champ. Round 1 - JT Hausen (Faribault) 42-5 won by decision over Gavin Osborn (Bemidji) 27-14 (Dec 10-6)
Quarterfinal - JT Hausen (Faribault) 42-5 won by decision over Jacob Aho (Forest Lake) 36-6 (Dec 5-2)
Semifinal - Alan Koehler (Prior Lake) 43-1 won by tech fall over JT Hausen (Faribault) 42-5 (TF-1.5 4:48 (15-0))
Cons. Semi - JT Hausen (Faribault) 42-5 won by decision over Sulley Anez (Willmar) 38-10 (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match - JT Hausen (Faribault) 42-5 won by fall over Jacob Aho (Forest Lake) 36-6 (Fall 6:27)
126AAA
Champ. Round 1 - Conlan Carlson (Willmar) 53-2 won by tech fall over Bo Bokman (Faribault) 40-10 (TF-1.5 5:07 (18-3))
Cons. Round 1 - Spencer Johnson (Sartell-St. Stephen) 40-8 won by decision over Bo Bokman (Faribault) 40-10 (Dec 5-2)
145AAA
Champ. Round 1 - Leo Tukhlynovych (Shakopee) 48-9 won by fall over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) 35-13 (Fall 2:39)
152AAA
Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 38-10 won by decision over Keaton Urbanski (Stillwater Area) 22-8 (Dec 6-4)
Quarterfinal - Daniel VanAcker (Forest Lake) 45-4 won by fall over Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 38-10 (Fall 4:21)
Cons. Round 1 - John Lundstrom (Osseo) 17-6 won by major decision over Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 38-10 (MD 10-2)
220AAA
Champ. Round 1 - Mason Swanson (Willmar) 46-9 won by fall over Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) 31-14 (Fall 0:24)