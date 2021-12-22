The defense for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team hounded United South Central on Tuesday night en route to a 55-19 victory.

The Buccaneers forced 25 turnovers from the Rebels and turned those takeaways into 21 points.

Alayna Atherton led the way offensively with 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals, while Kylie LaFrance finished with 11 points and Rylee Pelant added nine points and three steals.

WEM plays again at home Thursday night, with Waseca set to visit Waterville.

