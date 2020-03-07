Waterville-Elysian-Morristown will get to hang a state tournament banner for the first time in school history.
The No. 7-ranked Buccaneers (26-4) made history Friday in a 79-68 victory over No. 8-ranked Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s at Bresnan Arena on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato in the Section 2A title game.
“We’ve talked about, even going back to last year, we want to be the first one to raise a banner in school history,” WEM head coach Ty Kaus said. “To be able to accomplish it now is a pretty special feeling.”
Getting to the state tournament was no small feat either. The Bucs overcame Knights sophomore guard Madison Mathiowetz’s 42 points by knocking down 14 3-pointers and getting 32 points from their standout guard Brielle Bartlet.
“Us coaches joke a lot, we feel like we’ve got four girls on the floor most of the time who can all shoot the ball,” Kaus said. “One of these nights it’s all going to come together. All of them are making them and it hasn’t happened. Because of our depth we’ve had one or two or maybe three on and we’re pretty darn good. We’ve been waiting for that one game when all four of them would be shooting it and we got it tonight.”
Bartlet hit four 3-pointers and Kylie Pittmann also knocked down four of them as WEM shot 14 of 25 on 3-pointers for 56 percent.
“We are a 3-point team so when we saw they put that zone on us right away we knew that we can shoot 3s on these guys and then they had to play man against us,” Bartlet said. “We shot a very good percentage tonight. It was crazy.”
The Bucs held a 38-33 lead at halftime but Mathiowetz helped spur a 13-3 run to grab a 46-44 lead with 14:27 left to play. Mathiowetz scored eight during the run but Bartlet made sure that was the last lead Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s held.
Bartlet hit two consecutive 3s to build a four-point lead and the Knights (25-3) rallied to tie the game three more times before Bartlet started to put it out of reach. She hit an off-balance jumper with 5:19 left to put WEM up 59-57 and followed that with another basket. Trista Hering scored and Ellie Ready knocked down a 3 as part of a 9-0 run to build a nine-point lead with 3:15 left.
“All playoffs she’s been awesome,” Kaus said of Bartlet. “She’s been composed, she’s made big plays, she’s made big shots, she hasn’t forced things. She’s just been really, really good and in these moments you need your best player to step up and she was fantastic.”
Three others reached double figures in scoring for the Bucs. Ready finished with 17 while Pittmann scored 12 and Toryn Richards finished with 11.
The Class A state tournament begins Thursday at Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota.