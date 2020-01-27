After allowing the first goal Saturday night in Rochester, the Faribault girls hockey team proceeded to score nine consecutive times en route to a 9-1 victory against Rochester Mayo.
The Spartans held their 1-0 lead for a full nine minutes in the first period, but Faribault’s leading scorer Olivia Williamson finally tied it up by slapping the puck into the net at the 11:07 mark of the first period.
Alli Velander scored a goal three minutes later with an assist from Williamson to give Faribault a 2-1 lead, and Abigail Goodwin added to the lead with a goal a little more than two minutes into the second period.
The Rochester Mayo defense managed to hold the Falcons scoreless for the next 13 minutes, but Rylie Starkson ended the scoring drought at the 15:22 mark of the second period, making the score 4-1.
After going scoreless in the first seven minutes of the third period, the Falcons erupted for five goals over the final 10 minutes of the game. Goodwin and Starkson each scored an additional goal and finished the game with two apiece, while Williamson scored two more goals down the stretch to finish with three total.
Haley Lang also scored on a power play just under nine minutes into the third period, with assists from Williamson and Grace McCoshen.
The Falcons (17-4 overall, 12-3 Big 9) will return to Rochester on Tuesday evening for a game against the Rochester Century Panthers (2-18, 2-12 Big 9).