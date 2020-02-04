If high school basketball were played in quarters, it would be fair to say that the WEM girls basketball team played neck and neck with St. Peter over the final three quarters of their game on Monday night. Unfortunately, the Saints dominated the first quarter of the game, and although the Bucs rallied in the second half, their rally ultimately fell short and they fell by a score of 50-42.
St. Peter came out and built a 15-4 lead through the first nine minutes of the game, and the Bucs found themselves playing catch-up for the rest of the night.
“We came out a little too slow and sluggish at the start there, and St. Peter is a very good 3A team,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “We knew they were going to be a challenge, and they came out and did some good things offensively that made it tough for us on defense. Offensively, I thought we got some good looks, but I also thought we forced some stuff on the offensive end and we just never got into much of a rhythm, and later when we were taking shots, we started rushing them because the shots weren’t going in and so we were rushing a little bit to get them off.”
WEM seemed to be gaining some momentum in the closing minute of the first half, having cut the deficit to 23-17, but St. Peter hit a big 3-pointer just a few seconds before halftime to steal the momentum back.
The Bucs didn’t give in. Toryn Richards sunk a big 3-pointer early in the second half and then later scored a basket and drew a foul in the process. She sunk the free throw, pulling the Bucs within six, and added another basket a minute or so later to help the Bucs stay within reach.
Then, with about six and a half minutes left in the game, WEM’s Brielle Bartelt drained a deep 3-pointer to cut the Saints’ lead to 38-34.
“We did what we've done all year, and that’s just battling back,” Kaus said. “I knew we’d get back into it, and with some of our shots starting to drop, we were able to give ourselves a chance to win.”
The Bucs eventually closed the gap to just two points, at 40-38, with five minutes still remaining, but the Saints rallied with a 5-0 scoring run, and WEM ultimately ran out of both time and steam.
“They (the Saints) made bigger plays at the end,” said Kaus. “We struggled a bit on offense tonight, and we’re definitely in a little bit of a funk right now but, you know, shooting the ball can be a funny thing sometimes. We had a few games recently where we shot the ball really well, but we have to do a better job against pressure. That’s something that we really need to work on.”
WEM made just four of 21 attempts from outside the arc, and the Bucs also struggled at the free throw line, where they made just four of 10 shots. St. Peter (16-4) made nine of its 12 free throw attempts and shot 42% in the game, while WEM finished with a shooting percentage of 36%.
Bartelt led WEM with 12 points and also finished with four assists and four rebounds, while Richards tallied 11 points and grabbed four rebounds. Trista Hering scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds, Kylie Pittmann and Payten Polzin chipped in four points each, and Lindsay Condon scored three points to go along with four rebounds.
The Bucs have two more tough, physical teams coming up next on their schedule, and both games are on the road. WEM (18-3 overall, 10-1 Gopher Conference) will play at Medford (16-3, 9-2 Gopher Conference) on Friday and at Blooming Prairie (15-3, 8-2 Gopher Conference) next Tuesday. The Bucs beat both teams earlier this season, but the Blossoms have surged to No. 6 in the Class 1A basketball rankings, while the Tigers have won seven straight.
Essentially, it’s a 3-horse race for the Gopher Conference championship with just a handful of games remaining for each team.
“We just have to stay confident in ourselves,” added Kaus. “When you lose a couple of games, it’s really easy to look at the negatives, but we just have to stay confident and remember that we’ve put ourselves in the position we’re in because we’re a good team. We just have to keep grinding and keep working in practice and believe that things will turn around.”