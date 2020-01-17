For Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball coach Jeff Wagner, Thursday night’s home game against Kenyon-Wanamingo wasn’t as smooth of a game as he’d like to see, despite the fact his Buccaneers had a 30-point lead throughout much of the second half.
As they’ve done in most of their games this season, the Bucs more or less overwhelmed their opponent. They built a 20-point lead at halftime, using their ability to sink 3-pointers as a way to leave the Knights behind. When the dust settled, the Bucs were the winners by a comfortable margin of 87-64.
Ranked No. 5 in Class A, the Bucs are now 13-1 on the season, but Wagner knows there’s still room for improvement.
“We still need to be more consistent,” he said. “We need to find that consistency on both offense and defense. Sometimes I think we get a little sloppy with the ball yet, and we play in spurts or we’re a little streaky at times, but I was really impressed by how well and how hard Kenyon played. They’ve got some young kids that can play a little bit, and so they’re going to get better and better as the year goes on, and as the years go on. He (K-W coach Brent Lurken) has some nice pieces to work with.”
Sophomores Laden Nerison, Trevor Steberg and Luke Alme have been having promising seasons for the Knights, along with junior Casey Wesbur. Tate Erlandson, a senior, led the Knights in scoring on Friday with 18 points, but Nerison had another solid game with 13, while Alme scored eight and Steberg chipped in six. Junior Tanner Anglestad also had six points off the bench.
Even with their best effort, the Knights couldn’t keep up with the fast pace and accurate shooting of the Bucs.
“We’re a very athletic team and we’re very fast,” WEM senior Grant McBroom said. “We liked to push the ball and go as fast as we can up the court, and we’re quick on defense too. I think we definitely have an advantage when it comes to our speed. A lot of guys stepped up tonight, and we scored pretty evenly throughout. We just have to play our pace, and I think we played pretty fast and made them play at our speed.”
McBroom is the leading scorer for WEM this season, but the team is far from a one-man show. In fact, it was Cole Kokoschke leading the way on Thursday with a season-high 33 points. McBroom had a nice night with 18, while Domanik Paulson scored 14.
“We have six guys who can shoot the three pretty consistently,” added Wagner, “and four of them are shooting over 40% from the arc, so we’ve been shooting the ball really well and that makes it hard for other teams to defend against us. When you have four or five guys who can do that, and when they’ve been playing together for a long time, they know how to play together really well.”
In a sense, the Bucs and the Knights are quite different. K-W is coming off a season in which it won just one game, whereas WEM went 24-1 in the regular season last year. The Knights are still growing as a team and starting to shape their identity, while the Bucs are a veteran team with big-time goals.
“Everyone knows we can do something special this year, so everyday at practice the guys are working really hard,” said McBroom. “We just keep working as hard as we can in practice and in our games because we believe this can be a really special year for us.”
Against K-W, the Bucs looked like a dangerous veteran team. They made big plays when they needed to, showed veteran leadership throughout and produced some key turnovers to keep the Knights at bay.
Wagner said both he and the players felt they could be “pretty good” coming into the season, and so far, they’ve proven to be correct. Most of the 2018-19 Bucs’ team remains intact this season, with McBroom, Kokoschke, Zack Sticken and Nick LeMeiux among the team’s senior leaders. Paulson, a sophomore, is the only starter that won’t graduate this spring.
“These guys work hard as a team in practice, and they’re the best group of kids I’ve ever had, as far as practicing hard and just being really good kids,” Wagner said. “They’re a special group.”