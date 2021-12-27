Against one of its main competitors in Section 1A, the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team delivered a defensive masterpiece in Thursday night's 57-25 victory against Lyle/Pacelli (5-1).
After jumping out to a 37-19 halftime lead, the Knights (5-2) were even stingier defensively in the second half while allowing only 16 points.
Offensively, K-W was buoyed by a well-rounded effort. Laden Nerison and Paul Kortsch led the way with 16 points and 14 points respectively, while AJ Higginbottom notched nine points, Gavin Sommer added seven points and both of Colton Steberg and Alex Lee finished with five points.