In 90-degree temperatures, Morristown's ace, Matt Saemrow, delivered the heat, striking out 11 in the regular-season finale to win 4-2 over visiting Wells Saturday afternoon.
Saemrow (5-1) pitched 8⅓ innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits, three walks and four batters hit by pitches.
The right-handed starter said his split-finger fast ball has been working well lately. "Otherwise it's been the fastball and mixing in the curve a little bit," he said.
Forty-year-old veteran closer, right hander Richie Rients, earned the save, getting the last two outs with two on and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.
"Coming in with one out and guys on second and third, and getting two outs like that is a huge to have a guy step up in those tense situations," Saemrow said of Rients, who rejoined the team after a nine-year absence to join his son, Kolin Rients.
The Morries were missing five starters and had only 11 players.
"We were shorthanded, and a lot of our young guys stepped up," Saemrow said. "That was huge to have them replace some of our guys that were missing and have them get experience going into the playoffs. We have a 55-, 45- and 40-year-old players who are three of our starters. We have a good mix of young and old guys on the team."
Players filling in who stepped up were right fielder Jacob Barstad, shortstop Kolin Rients, second baseman John Robbins, third baseman Colten Henry and center fielder Corey Green.
Playing in the heat was tough, Saemrow said. "We haven't played in heat like this, but we battled through it."
Saemrow said his "arm felt good. It felt like it was loosened up a little bit. It's nice to stretch it out again right before playoffs."
Four Morries had two hits each. Kolin Rients batted 2-for-4 with a run scored. Saemrow went 2-for-4 with one run scored. Corey Green went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Kyle Green went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Richie Rients hit 1-for-4 with and an RBI and a run scored. Brent Lamont batted 1-for-3.
Wells took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a walk, sacrifice bunt, hit by pitch and a double steal.
The Morries scored all their runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-1 lead. Bryan Lamont was hit by a pitch, Kolin Rients singled to left. Lamont went to third on a wild pitch, Saemrow singled in Lamont and Rients went to third, Kyle Green singled to left to drive in Rients, and Green doubled to left to drive in Saemrow and Rients.
Wells (4-10 and eighth in the 13/60 League) finished off the scoring with a run in the seventh inning on a walk, stolen base, sacrifice fly and an infield hit.
The Morries finish the regular season 9-5 and third in the 13/60 League Black Division and 9-7 overall.
Morristown is the fifth seed overall in the 11-team 13/60 League heading into the Region 6C playoffs with the five-team River Valley League.
The Morries will host the Le Sueur Braves (3-7 RVL, 5-13 overall), the No. 4 seed from the RVL, in the first round at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
A state qualifier for the first time in 30 years in 2019, the Morries are shooting for a return trip to the big show, although there is a lot of competition for the three state spots seeded ahead of them including Waterville, St. Clair, Blue Earth, Waseca and Jordan.
"We don't have expectations except play good baseball and see what happens," Saemrow said. "That's what we did in 2019, looking to have fun and play clean baseball. That's our goal again."