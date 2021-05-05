The Panthers grounded the Cardinals offensively Tuesday night in New Richland, where Bethlehem Academy mustered only four hits in a five-inning loss.

Zach Donkers and Lucas Linnemann both finished with a pair of hits, while Hunter Dillon worked a walk for Bethlehem Academy. NRHEG scored once in the bottom of the first, twice in the bottom of the third, four times in the bottom of the fourth and three times in the bottom of the fifth.

Aiden Tobin started on the mound for the Cardinals and fired four innings.

Bethlehem Academy next plays at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bell Field against United South Central.

