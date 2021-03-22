The postseason magic continued for the Buccaneers on Saturday night, when they picked up another road victory to advance to the Section 2A south subsection title game.
Domanik Paulson scored 18 points to lead the way for a WEM team that also relied heavily on its defense to win its third game in a week. Jonathan Remme also added 11 points, while Brady Nutter scored nine points.
WEM stays on the road Wednesday night, when it travels to play St. Clair in the subsection championship. St. Clair (13-2) is the top seed in the south subsection, and started with a 76-57 victory against Springfield before holding off Martin County West 51-44 on Saturday night.
The Cyclones previously lost in the regular season to Mankato Loyola, which WEM upset in its second game of the postseason.