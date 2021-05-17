The Minnesota State-Mankato softball team knocked off No. 1 Augustana twice in three games Friday and Saturday to win the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament and claim the conference's automatic qualifying spot in the NCAA Division II tournament.
In the first game against the Vikings on Friday, the No. 18 Mavericks claimed a 6-0 victory thanks to Mackenzie Ward firing six shutout innings before McKayla Armbruster — a 2019 Faribault High School graduate — fired a scoreless seventh inning to close it out and advance Minnesota State to the NSIC championship.
After Augustana fought through the loser's bracket, it timed up Ward on Saturday to claim a 5-0 victory to force a winner-take-all game immediately afterward.
Armbruster drew the starting assignment in the circle for that game and shut out the Auugies through six innings. Entering the bottom of the seventh with a four-run lead she was charged with two runs (one earned), before Katie Bracken entered in relief to record the final two outs and the save.
Armbruster earned the win that delivered a conference title while allowing seven hits and one walk and striking out three batters.
Minnesota State was awarded the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Division II Central Region championships, while Augustana notched the No. 2 seed. Both the Mavericks earned first-round byes, with Minnesota State slated to play the winner of No. 3 Central Oklahoma and No. 6 Arkansas Tech on Thursday afternoon. All central region games are played in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The winner of the central region, which is decided Saturday afternoon, advances to the national quarterfinals.