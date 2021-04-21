A few old and familiar faces are hoping to transform to Faribault Lakers into a contender for the Class C state title this season.
The Lakers added a trio of players from their past to this season's roster with Jake Petricka, Nick Rost and Nate Rost. The Rost brothers both return to the Lakers after playing recently with the New Market Muskies, while Petricka is making a temporary return to Faribault and amateur baseball that may extend through the end of the summer.
“He’s going to play our first three games with us, and then he actually signed with an independent team in North Carolina," Faribault manager Charlie Lechtenberg said about Petricka. "He’s going to go and pitch with them and if he gets signed he would leave, but if not he’d be back at the end of June."
The Faribault High School graduate last pitched professionally in 2019 with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he logged eight innings with an ERA of 3.38. He also tossed 45 2/3 innings in AAA in 2019 with the Brewers and Texas Rangers organizations. He signed a minor-league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays prior to the 2020 season, but was released in September before appearing in a game.
The goal for Petricka still remains to catch on with a major-league organization, whose attentions he hopes to catch during his stint this summer with the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League. While the Atlantic League schedule stretches into October, Lechtenberg said Petricka is planning to return to Faribault at the end of June if he's still not received interest from a major league organization.
If he does return to the Lakers, it provides the team with an additional arm for a growing pitching staff. On top of returners Matt Lake, Jack Helgeson, Egan Bonde, Porter Sartor and Tyler Francis, new additions Nate Rost and Petricka both have the potential to shut down any opposing lineup
"To add a pro pitcher to that in Jake and to add Nate Rost, who’s been just as dominant as Matt has in amateur baseball, you’re pretty excited to have them and have those three top-level pitchers,” Lechtenberg said.
“The C tournament gets to be an absolute grind. If you’re lucky enough to make it to Labor Day weekend, you need all the pitchers you can get there. WE’ve got there twice and fallen just short a couple times. It’s such a tough tournament, and just to make it there is a huge accomplishment for the season."
Making it to state it the first benchmark for Faribault to check off, as the club has not qualified for the Class C tournament the last two seasons.