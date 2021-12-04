Senior point guard Dom Paulson's 41 points led Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team to a 75-36, season-opening victory over Le Sueur-Henderson on Saturday afternoon at Le Sueur.
Paulson, who made six 3-point baskets and reached 1,000 points in his career on his first basket, propelled the Buccaneers a a 20-8 lead with five straight 3-pointers and a 2-pointer.
The quick and tall 6-foot-3 guard continued to score in the first half, finishing with 23 points, as the Bucs led 35-22 at halftime. They slowly increased their lead by outscoring the Giants 37-14 in the second half.
"There are mistakes to be corrected, but I thought the guys came out with a lot of energy, and Dom came out on fire," WEM coach Jeff Wagner said. "When he's shooting the ball like that, it opens it up for other people, too. Then more people became involved in the game."
High scoring is nothing new for Paulson, who is in his fourth year on the varsity and notched a career-high 43 points in game last season.
Paulson not only scores for the outside, "he gets to the rim well," Wagner said. "He's clever. He's special."
Senior forward Brady Nutter, also scored in double digits, finishing with 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
"He always plays well," Wagner said of Nutter. "Minute for minute, he plays as hard as anybody we've had. He just competes so hard."
Also for the Bucs, junior forward Gabe Androli scored six points, senior guard Bryce Hermel five points with a 3-pointer, and senior forward Samuel Rezac made one from downtown for three points.
Sophomore guard Grant Adams led the Giants with 12 points on four, 3-pointers.
"He came in and had some big shots," Le Sueur-Henderson head coach Ryan Graff said.
Senior guard Nathan Gregersen chipped in nine points including a pair of 3-pointers.
Senior center Gage Bishop played strong inside with eight points.
"Gabe was working hard inside," Graff said. "At times we did some things right. Hopefully we'll see progress game to game and look for better results. I think we will get better. We have some guys back from last year, but we have a few guys stepping into roles that they didn't have last year."
Junior guard Caden Luna scored five points with a 3-point basket.
Junior forward Dylan Graff and 5-9 junior guard Benjamin Brahee each made a free throw for one point each.
The game was not only the season opener for LS-H, it was Graff's first game as head coach.
It didn't go as well as he would have hoped.
"We have a lot of things to work on," Graff said. "They have a nice team, particularly No. 14 (Paulson) who is a nice ball player. It was tough. We tried a couple of different things going man on him. We tried to switch to zone, and he was still hitting shots. We did a little box and one on him, and his teammates stepped up and hit some 3's, and we tried to take him away.
"Offensively once our defense fell off and they were scoring, we got a little frustrated and tried to do too many things on our own 1-on-1 instead of staying in the offense. Then there were times where things went well and we made little runs and got inside, kicked it out and got aggressive to the lane. But our rebounding was not the best both offensively and defensively. And we had an off night shooting.
"Basically we'll learn from it. We've got a game Monday at Glencoe. It's another good team who we played in the playoffs the last two years. We need to improve and play more as a team."
The Giants also host St. James on Tuesday and will journey to Watertown Mayer at 1:30.m. Saturday.
"Back-to-back games is a little tough," Graff said.
Giving up just 36 points, Wagner said the Bucs "played well defensively. We're always overmatched sizewise, but we got in gaps and didn't give up a lot of drives. We have a bunch of kids who are practicing awfully hard."
WEM also has two transfers waiting in the wings who Wagner said he expects to become starters: 6-5 senior forward Michael Taylor played at Waseca last season, and 6-1 senior forward Urban Castel who comes from Mankato Loyola. "They'll make us solid."