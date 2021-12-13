IMG_2960

The Faribault Emeralds Dance Team competed Saturday at the Eastview Invitational. Faribault finished third in the high kick competition and seventh in the jazz competition. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Dahl)

The Faribault Emeralds Dance Team continued its season Saturday at the Eastview Invite.

The Emeralds registered a third-place finish out of nine teams in the high kick competition, in addition to a seventh-place finish in the jazz competition.

In the high kick discipline, Austin won with a rankings total of three, ahead of New Prague (seven) and Faribault (8.5).

Benilde-St. Margaret's — which finished sixth in high kick — won the jazz competition with a rankings total of 4.5. Faribault's Big 9 Conference and section 1AA rival Austin did not compete in the jazz competition.

The Emeralds next compete Saturday in a competition held at Rochester Century High School.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments