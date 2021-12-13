The Faribault Emeralds Dance Team continued its season Saturday at the Eastview Invite.
The Emeralds registered a third-place finish out of nine teams in the high kick competition, in addition to a seventh-place finish in the jazz competition.
In the high kick discipline, Austin won with a rankings total of three, ahead of New Prague (seven) and Faribault (8.5).
Benilde-St. Margaret's — which finished sixth in high kick — won the jazz competition with a rankings total of 4.5. Faribault's Big 9 Conference and section 1AA rival Austin did not compete in the jazz competition.
The Emeralds next compete Saturday in a competition held at Rochester Century High School.